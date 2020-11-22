President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni will effective today embark on doing live weekly televised national addresses all through the campaign season.

According to a statement issued last week via senior presidential press secretary Don Wanyama’s Twitter handle, “Kaguta Museveni will starting this Sunday, and on each subsequent Sunday during the campaign season conduct a national address on key issues.”

This implies that the addresses will be happening routinely on Sundays until at least after January 14, 2021, but themed differently.

Mr Wanyama confirms that the maiden instalment of Mr Museveni’s addresses will be broadcast tonight across various mainstream media – Sunday November 22, 2020.

“The theme for this Sunday’s address is ‘Security and Economic Recovery’,” Mr Wanyama says.

Earlier this week, government spokesperson, Mr Ofwono Opondo hinted – that today’s address would among other things address matters revolving around the deadly Wednesday protests that ushered the country into its electoral season.

Nearly 50 people died as Uganda witnessed a violent start to the electoral season on November 18, 2020, following the vicious arrests of National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential candidate Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party presidential candidate Mr Patrick Amuriat.

The nasty Wednesday scenes also ignited widespread calls for an end to police and army brutality especially while handling opposition leaning figures.

Security organs have since then held a number of press briefings urging masses to refrain from engaging in any kind of violent conduct, warning it could be ‘consequently injurious.’

