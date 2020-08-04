Various musicians have picked National Unity Platform (NUP) membership cards from the People Power headquarters today.

Some of the media personalities and musicians who picked nomination cards include Denis Katongole alias Katongole Omutongole; Abbey Ssewakiryanga alias Bassaja Mivule; Adam Mutyaba alias Ziggy Dee; Edward Sentamu alias Eddy Yawe; Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex; Sadat Mukibi alias Khalifah Aganaga; Aziz Mukasa alias Aziz Azion; Gerald Kiweewa, Geoffrey Lutaaya, Irene Namatovu, Ivan Kyeyune and Mathias Walukaaga.

While revealing the new members, the People Power spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi, revealed that the new members willingly joined NUP and are committed to supporting the party.

Also, three Lord Councillors, Faridah Nakabugo, Rashida Kibirige and Isma Kabalamule, who report to the Lord Mayor, have moved from FDC and joined NUP.

They picked their membership cards from the People Power headquarters.

25 other councilors that have joined the party from various divisions in Kampala.