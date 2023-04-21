Muslim clerics have urged President Yoweri Museveni to sign into law the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.

Sheikh Shaban Mubajje, the Grand Mufti of Uganda has asked the president to sign into law the controversial Anti-homosexuality bill, 2023.

The president made a decision to return the Bill to Parliament after meeting NRM MPs on Thursday and following advice from Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka who says the current Bill also criminalizes those who voluntarily come out to have practiced homosexuality and need to be helped.

Leading National Eid prayers at Gadaffi Mosque, Sheikh Mubajje expressed urgent need to have the law in place to save the country from immorality.

While leading Eid prayers at Masjid Musa Mosque located within the premises of Hotel Africana, Sheikh Umar Yusuf also asked the president not to feel pressurized by anyone not to assent to the Bill, saying it is a social ill that is against Allah.

The call comes at a time the president yesterday agreed to return the Bill to Parliament for consideration after meeting NRM MPs.

Sheikh Umar has meanwhile asked Muslims to keep praying and observing Islamic norms even after the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He has also emphasized the need for believers to change their behaviors so as to live as examples.

Sheikh Umar has meanwhile asked young ladies and men to get married so as to overcome sin and encouraged married couples to be faithful.