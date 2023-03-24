Moslems have lauded parliament for standing strong to pass the controversial Anti-homosexuality Bill, urging President Museveni to assent to it.

The head of Jumiat Dawa Al Salafiya at Nakasero Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga, said what parliament did had to be welcomed by any God-fearing person and a Pan-Africanist.

He has asked the president not to bow to foreign pressure but go ahead and sign the Bill in a bid to protect the country’s culture and norms and also to respect God as Uganda’s motto goes.

Meanwhile, Kamoga has advised Muslims to use this month of Ramadan to do charity works and pray for others