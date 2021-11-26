By Juliet Nalwooga

The Muslim Centre for Justice and other human rights defenders have today petitioned the Uganda Human Rights Commission over the killing of suspects by security agents.

While handing over the petition Ali Kankaka their leader noted that extrajudicial killing of suspects which he says has happened since 2020 when the president revealed the killing of Zebra Senyange by joint security forces needs to be investigated.

He cites the most recent case when a terror suspect identified as Sheikh Abbas Kirevu was killed by security personnel in the presence of his family.

Meanwhile Mariam Wangandya the UHRC chairperson says an investigation into the Sheikh Kirevu’s death is on and they are yet to receive an account from police over the same.

She has urged his family to be patient and tell the truth when they are approached.