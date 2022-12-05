The Parliamentary Muslim Forum has threatened to mobilize Muslims across the country to demonstrate against the continued illegal arrests of Muslim leaders under unclear circumstances.

This follows the recent arrest and detention of Sheikh Yahaya Mwanjje.

Speaking to the media at parliament, the chairperson of the forum also Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa, noted that it’s not fair for government to always raid Mosques and arrest sheiks without following the proper lawful procedures.

He said even after arrests, they undergo long detentions without producing them in courts in the right period as stipulated in the constitution.

Basalirwa also demands that all other Muslims detained in prisons be produced in courts of law, threatening to sue government and individual security personnel responsible for these acts.

The Deputy Imam of the caucus, also Katikamu South MP Hassan Kirumira noted that they will not look on seeing their fellow believers being abducted illegally.

Meanwhile, the MPs are concerned over the disrespectful raids on Mosques by security agencies who have been seen entering with shoes.