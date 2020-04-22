By Shamim Nateebwa

Muslims in Uganda are being urged to watch out for the new moon to determine the start of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Director of Sharia Sheikh Yahaya Kakungulu, in a press statement, asks Muslims to be watchful this evening.

He says that should the moon appear tonight, then Ramathan will commence tomorrow Thursday 23rd April 2020, while failure to sight the moon means it will automatically begin on Friday 24th 04 2020.

Sheik Kakungulu also urges Muslims to not only concentrate on Quran recitation, prayer and giving to the needy but also follow the presidential directives meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Sighting the new crescent moon is essential for the start of any month in the Islamic lunar calendar, and the start of the Ramadhan draws a special interest from hundreds of millions of Muslims around the globe.

Many of the Islamic countries currently rely on sighting the Ramadan moon by the naked eye, while others resort to astronomical calculations to set the date for the start of the holy month.

During Ramadhan, Muslims must abstain from food, drink and sexual activities from dawn until sunset.

Muslims are also asked to avoid bad habits or deeds like slander, fornication, drug abuse, stealing and many others as stipulated in the Holy Quran.