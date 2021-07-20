By Ritah Kemigisa

The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Ramadhan Mubajje has asked the government to review the relief cash program for the vulnerable people affected by the ongoing lockdown.

Leading Eid al-Adha prayers at the Uganda National Mosque, Old Kampala, Sheikh Mubajje says the ongoing disbursement of shs 100,000 has not been impactful adding that very many people have been left out.

He has now asked the government to consider giving food rations using the door to door policy like it was the case during last year’s lockdown.

“We thank the government for putting in place measures to assist the vulnerable by giving them cash this time, but it has not helped the needy people on the ground, our desire is that this is reversed. The food given out last year had an impact, nobody denied receiving assistance, but with cash, only a few have admitted receiving the money,” said Sheikh Mubajje.

Sheikh Mubajje is meanwhile asking security authorities to allow people who can afford to directly distribute food to the people.

“Guide them but do not discourage them,” said Sheikh Mubajje.

Yesterday police banned the distribution of food to vulnerable people on grounds of contravening standard operating procedures (SoPs) and quality of handouts.