

As Muslims across the world prepare to celebrate Eid-Adhuha which is set to be celebrated on 31st this month, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council is asking them to observe guidelines issued by the President and the ministry of health to prevent spread of Covid-19.

The deputy Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa says this year’s Eid-Adhuha celebrations will be held scientifically as places of worship remain closed.

He appealed to the able Muslims who are willing to slaughter animals on this day, to ensure only healthy ones are offered for sacrifice.

Each year Muslims gather for the occasion that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son on the command of God, but was eventually given a sacrificial lamb instead.

Eid al-Adha celebrations usually begin on the last day of the Hajj, the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

It is the second Islamic festival of the year, and follows Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.