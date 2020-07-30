

By Shamim Nateebwa

As they prepare to celebrate Eid Al-Adha tomorrow, muslims are asked to sacrifice more animals this year than ever before.

According to former spokesperson of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Hajji Nsereko Mutumba, this is one way of containing Allah’s anger and earning His mercy and protection from COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasizes that this festivity is not about feasting but expressing gratitude to God through sacrificial animals.

Nsereko thus advises believers to endeavor to slaughter animals and donate to charity despite the economic setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eid Al-Adhuha marks the end of the Islamic calendar.