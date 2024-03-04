As Muslims prepare to start fasting, the Iganga district Khadi Sheik Sinani Muwanika has cautioned them against waiting for this Holy Month to wed.

Sheik Muwanika said wedding is a must in Islam but some believers attach it to the Ramadan period.

According to Islamic teachings, an unwedded woman is not supposed to prepare food for a Muslim man she is not legally married to during the month of Ramadan.

Devoted Muslims with unwedded women are always advised to either hire or pay their women for the food they cook during the fasting period.

However, Sheik Muwanika said Muslims should not wait for such conditions to happen but instead wed their partners before starting the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He revealed that this year’s fasting is anticipated to commence either March 10th or 11th.