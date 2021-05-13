By Damali Mukhaye

The office of the Supreme Mufti of the Kibuli faction has tasked the new government that was sworn in on Wednesday to prioritise the security and protection of people and their property.

In his message during Eid prayers at Kibuli mosque, Sheikh Mahmood Kibaate, the deputy Supreme Mufti, says in the just concluded 5th term of president Museveni, many people lost their lives adding that majority of these deaths were perpetrated by security officers especially LDUs.

Kibaate says after taking oath for the 6th term, they expect the president to lead a whole new government which should focus on protecting Ugandans.

President Museveni was sworn in for the 6th term at Kololo independence grounds.

He is expected to soon announce a new cabinet of minister whom he will work with for the new term.