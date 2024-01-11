By Shabibah Nakirigya

It was a somber mood at the hill of Kibuli Mosque as Muslims gathered for the last funeral prayers and paid tribute to the late veteran journalist Hajji Abdul Nsereko.

The Titular of Muslim Community Prince Kasim Nakibinge honoured the late Hajji Abdul Nsereko, saying the community has lost a leader with integrity.

The news of Hajji Nsereko’s passing was confirmed by his son and Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko on Wednesday through social media. The former Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) journalist worked with both the television and radio arms of the corporation.

Survived by his children, Hajji Nsereko remained a widower since 2009, having lost his wife (MP’s mother) and choosing not to remarry despite religious allowance.

Speaking to the mourners at Kibuli yesterday, Prince Nakibinge said that late veteran journalist Nsereko has been one of the trustworthy Muslim elites in Kampala where he has lived for years without any misunderstanding with his fellow leaders.

“Hajji Nsereko was so prominent during the 1970- 80s when he was a presenter at Radio Uganda, due to his professionalism, Hajji Nsereko worked with the government without any interruption,” he said

Kampala Central legislator, Muhammad Nsereko said he is contented that his father left a legacy of good leadership which he pledged to promote.

“Hajji Nsereko was a good leader and on his advice, I have managed to become a good legislator, he used to emphasis trustworthy and being exemplary to others,” he said.

He revealed that the late Nsereko died of cardiac arrest, on Tuesday night. He is expected to be buried today (Thursday, January 11, 2024) at his ancestral home in Buliika –Nana Mukono district.