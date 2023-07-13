The Muslim community led by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje has lauded President Museveni for availing them an opportunity to be part of the Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to the country.

“We express our special gratitude to His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for giving us that profound opportunity to be a part of the programme of your official visit, May Allah guide him, lead him to other levels of prosperity,” Mubajje said.

During Raisi’s tour at Gaddafi Mosque in Old Kampala, Mubajje also prayed that peace initiatives be extended to countries still in armed conflicts like Palestine, Yemen, Syria, and Sudan among others.

He also stopped by Aidan-Uganda Agricultural Park in Nakirebe-Masaka road where he planted a tree as a promising solution to climate change and biodiversity loss.

In a July 13th statement, the religious leaders say they hope the visit will foster great opportunities and cooperation between Uganda and Iran countries.

Uganda is one of the three African countries that the Iran leader is visiting, including Kenya and Zimbabwe.