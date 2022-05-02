By Ritah Kemigisa

Muslims have been urged to embrace government programs like Parish Development Model to uplift themselves from poverty.

In his preaching at Eid Al Fitr prayers at Nakivubo, Hajj Muhammed Nsereko who is also the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner (RDC) has meanwhile appealed to the opposition to champion the wealth creation programs without politicising them.

According to Nsereko, Uganda is a true democratic country that has allowed all people irrespective of their political affiliation to speak freely.

Nsereko has also sent a chilling message to the youth who are accusing the old guards for the current crises that are in the country.

To deal with the rising cost of living marked by high prices for commodities and fuel, Nsereko has recommended that the Muslim community revives the Ummah house program to help the vulnerable instead of looking at the super powers to intervene.