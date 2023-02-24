By Shabibah Nakirigya | Monitor Muslims across the country are today expected to hold peaceful demonstrations against homosexuality, according to a communication from the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC)

A February 11 letter seen by this publication gazetted the day for all mosques to express their disagreement with homosexuality, a vice, they say, has reared its ugly head targeting, especially young people.

“The council requested all Muslim leaders to have their sermons on the fight against the vice, radios and televisions teaching address the same, peaceful walks through towns with placards and every district Muslims representative (Khadi) issue a press statement against homosexuality,” letter reads in parts.

The UMSC call came after the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) issued a statement, expressing concern about the increasing promotion of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) agenda in the country.