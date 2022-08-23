BY MOSES NDHAYE

The Islamic University in Uganda says it has advanced in its plans to set up a special center for certifying Halal products in Uganda.

Halal products are products or foods that Muslims are allowed to eat or drink under Islamic law.

According to the University Rector Prof, Ismail Simbwa, the centre will work closely with the National Bureau of Standards to certify Halai foods.

He is optimistic that if such a center is established the country’s export sector will grow because the market for Halal products goes up by 27% each year.

Currently, although such a market opportunity is available, Uganda has not been able to establish such a facili