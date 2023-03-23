By Peter Sserugo

Muslims across the country have been urged asked Muslims to focus on the major pillars of this period of Ramadhan that starts today.

The Holy month of Ramadhan begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

The secretary of religious affairs at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Imran Ssali says the pillars such as praying, fasting, and reflecting on their spiritual life among others are crucial during Ramadhan.

He also asks Muslims to refrain from activities that may compromise their religious beliefs and their personal relationship with Allah during Ramadhan.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the holy month of fasting, abstaining from things considered to be impure for the mind and body.

Those partaking in Ramadhan abstain from food and drink from pre-dawn to sunset, a fast of between 11-16 hours depending on the time of year for a period of 29-30 days.