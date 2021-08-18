By Abubaker Kirunda

The FDC Vice president Salaamu Musumba has withdrawn an election petition filed against Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga.

Musumba in her petition filed at High court in Jinja contended that Kadaga who is also the Kamuli District Woman MP involved in election malpractice resulting in her defeat during the January 14 Parliamentary election.

She was seeking court to nullify the election of Kadaga on the above grounds.

However, when Musumba turned up for the start of the hearing process of the case before Justice Iss Sserunkuma, she preferred to withdraw the case.

Musumba said she has done it for harmony and unity in Kamuli.