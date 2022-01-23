By Ritah Kemigisa

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has revealed that the deceased Bank of Uganda governor Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile will be given a state funeral.

Prof Mutebile passed on this morning at Nairobi hospital in Kenya at 5am.

The 72 year old Mutebile was admitted at this hospital aafter he collapsed on the eve of New Year’s due to diabetes-related complications.

The longest serving governor of the central bank has reportedly been in and out of office due to such complications.

Speaking to KFM, Nabbanja says she has instituted a working committee led by the information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi and industry minister David Bahati to oversee the final sendoff of Mutebile.

Nabbanja meanwhile has paid tribute to the deceased professor eulogizing his a greater mentor, generous and true nationalist who whole heartedly served Ugandans.

She adds that Prof Mutebile will be remembered for his good counsel and stabilizing the economy that has attracted huge investment.

“He transformed the Bank of Uganda to deliver economic stability and improve living standards of our people. Under his leadership the Bank has been able to design a monetary policy that has kept the economy stable and resilient over the post decades and even during the covid19 pandemic,” said Nabbanja.