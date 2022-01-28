By Precious Delilah, Anthony Wesaka & Robert Muhereza

The funeral budget for former Central Bank Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile has been estimated at Shs409.5 million, Daily Monitor has learnt.

According to the budget estimates prepared by Kabale District Local Government, the burial expenses have been broken into categories of food, drinks, road works, security and allowances.

The draft budget estimates seen by Monitor last evening, and confirmed by Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, shows that food, drinks, tents, and others will cost Shs244.83m, road works (Shs33.089m) and security (Shs131.6m).

The authorities have budgeted security allowances for seven days.

However, the 182 personnel expected to provide security at the funeral will be on duty for four days (Friday January 28 to Monday, January 31) as indicated in the budget.

