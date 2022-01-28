Betty Mutebile, the wife to fallen Bank of Uganda Governor, Emmanuel Mutebile has described her late husband as a gentleman, quiet, family, and a formal man.

While addressing mourners in Kololo, Mrs Mutebile says that her late husband always liked to be formal and always put his family first.

She adds that he always welcomed everyone especially on Sundays and she made sure that she prepares a meal for everyone.

“Emmanuel respected everyone and made everyone feel special. He would not refuse anyone to see him. Sunday, I would prepare a buffet, and he would have a one-on-one with everyone who wanted to see him,” she said.

Mrs Mutebile who revealed that they were married for forty years says she left everything to look attend to him.

“I deliberately and purposely left everything I was doing to attend to this man. I have no regrets,” Mrs Mutebile said.

Emmanuel Mutebile who was first appointed governor in January 2000, remains the longest-serving chief executive of the bank since its creation. He was serving his new term at the time of death, guaranteed to complete 25 years by the time the tenure would end in January 2026.