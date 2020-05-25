By ISSA ALIGA

A policewoman attached to Mutukula Border Police Station, who had tested positive for Covid-19 has been discharged from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital. She had been infected through contact with cargo truck drivers at Mutukula customs office and later admitted at Masaka Covid -19 treatment centre where she has spent 14 days. Her final results over the weekend indicated that she had recovered from the disease.

She is the fourth patient to recover from the facility in just a space of one week. As of Saturday evening, the facility had remained with 20 Covid-19 patients. Ms Isabela Nyirazihawe, a senior nurse at the treatment centre, said the cop responded positively to medication which enabled her to recover quickly.

“She simplified our work and I am happy that she has recovered and now free to reunite with her family,” she said on Sunday. While receiving, Masaka District Police Commander, Bosco Bakashaba said it was God’s grace that their colleague recovered from the deadly virus. “I really thank the government for building the capacity of Masaka hospital so that it can host a Covid-19 treatment centre that has helped in treating our colleague and other patients from Mutukula border where many cases are being recorded,” he said. Masaka Resident District Commissioner, Mr Herman Sentongo, rewarded the nurses and doctors at the Covid-19 treatment centre with foodstuffs in appreciation of the work done in treating Covid-19 patients. He also warned the public against discriminating those who have been discharged.

