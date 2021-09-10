By Ivan Ssenabulya

Local leaders in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb have intensified night patrols following murder leaflets that were dropped in the area.

This has caused panic among residents following the same trend which was used by murderers in Greater Masaka.

The area chairperson Yasin Omar said that local leaders together with Local Defence Unit will patrol the area at night and a meeting is to sit on Saturday to forge a way forward.

Omar proposes that residents contribute some money for the night operations.