By Damali Mukhaye

MPs sitting on the education committee have quizzed the State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo over Ugandan children who are continuously crossing to study in Kenya which has now been hit by a second wave of covid-19.

The Busia Municipality MP Godfrey Macho says that at least 11 buses from Kenya pick over 500 nursery school children from Uganda every morning and bring them back in the evening.

He says this poses a serious danger to Uganda because these children can transmit the coronavirus from their teachers to their families.

The education committee chairperson, Jacob Opolot tasked the minister to explain why immigration officials at the border are allowing buses into Uganda to pick pupils.

Muyingo admitted that the issue of Ugandan children that are crossing to study in neighboring countries is a matter of great concern, promising to seek an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister to come up with a lasting solution.