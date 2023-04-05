By Mike Sebalu

MV Kalangala, a vessel that hovers the Lutoboka-Nakiwogo route has today April 5 resumed operations after spending 40 days undergoing servicing.

The ferry was withdrawn on February 24 to undergo the annual mandatory intermediate docking review.

According to Mr. Sadala Musoke, the chief executive officer of Nation Oil Distributors Ltd, the ferry broke down two weeks before it was due for an annual review.

“We have used this time to give it (MV Kalangala vessel) the servicing it needed. I want to assure our clients that they are going to get the best and timely services starting with these busy days ahead of the Easter Holiday,” he revealed on Tuesday.

Mr. Sadala said the vessel left Nakiwogo landing site this afternoon at 2 pm and is expected to dock at the Lutoboka Landing site in Kalangala at 5 pm.

The vessel is managed by Nation Oil Distributors Ltd (NODL), but its servicing and repairing is done by the Ministry of Works and Transport.