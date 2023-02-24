By Mike Sebalu

MV Kalangala, the only public vessel plying the Entebbe-Kalangala route has temporarily suspended operations effective tomorrow Saturday, February 25, 2023, for a period of one month to undergo mechanical inspection after developing an engine failure.

According to Mr. Sadala Musoke, the chief executive officer of Nation Oil Distributors Ltd (NODL), a firm managing the vessel has been temporarily replaced with MV NODIL.

While MV NODIL carries more passengers, it does not carry heavy cargo including vehicles.

“MV Kalangala has developed an engine failure and it calls for immediate mechanical attention starting tomorrow Saturday, February 25th, 2022 and it will take between 3-4 weeks. This means all transportation passenger services between Entebbe and Kalangala will be carried on by MV NODIL. Mr. Musoke further advised those with vehicles to use Masaka route.

“Since MV NODIL doesn’t carry vehicles, as management we advise those affected to use the Masaka route using other vessels either MV Pearl or MV Ssese, which dock at Bukakkata landing site.