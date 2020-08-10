By Derrick Wandera

Moses Nkonge Kibalama, the man who founded National Unity Platform (NUP) that is now headed by presidential hopeful and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said that he is getting death threats from strangers.

Kibalama says after he publically passed on the leadership of the NUP party to Bobi Wine, he has received physical attacks and threatening calls while at his home in Buwambo Village, Wakiso District.

Last month, Kibalama said he had to surrender his position as President as his term was due to expire in November this year.

This pronouncement has since sparked a public debate over the process of changing the symbol, colour and NUP party name earlier in 2004 registered with EC as National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP).