BY MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

The Minister of Science, Innovations and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero, has said her life is in danger.

Dr Musenero, who also serves as a consultant epidemiologist and an advisor to President Museveni on epidemics and pandemics said her life is being threatened by unknown people.

“There are people with their sinister agenda still sending me threatening statements against my life. I have received multiple threats and this puts my life at stake,” Dr Musenero said.

Dr Musenero told Daily Monitor during an interview on Wednesday that she survived an assassination in Kaderuna Sub-county, Budaka district after she was allegedly ambushed.

“This matter of assassination was reported to police and the Internal Security Organization [ISO] took over the investigations. My security has been raised to level three,”she said.

Dr Musenero explained that the violent attack and humiliation by MP Naboth Namanya is part of the syndicate to have her removed from the ministerial position.

“I have learnt that the move is purposely to fight me until they see that I have been removed from this position,”Dr Musenero said.

In a television clip that went viral two weeks ago, Mr Namanya, MP for Rubabo County was seen verbally attacking Dr Musenero for allegedly mismanaging funds meant for the Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics [PRESIDE].

This was after parliament debated the ad hoc committee report that accuses the minister of mismanaging over Shs 100bn while she headed the Presidential Scientific Initiative of Epidemics [PRESIDE], an initiative set up by the president to fight epidemics.

Dr Musenero, who is veterinarian, microbiologist and epidemiologist, denied the allegations of mismanagement of the Covid-19funds under PRESIDE.