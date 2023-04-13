The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to bring the officers responsible for attacks on journalists to book.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola, NAB chairman, Mr. Kin Karisa says the media plays a critical role in promoting democracy and ensuring that citizens are informed about the happenings in the country which makes it essential to safeguard their rights while on duty.

The move followed a repeat incident this week on Tuesday when a police officer identified as CPL Ogwal Yeeko pepper-sprayed two journalists who were covering a procession by pre-medical interns at Mulago in Wandegeya.

Kariisa says despite efforts to address the brutal attack on journalists, the situation has not improved.

NAB Secretary General Mr. Joseph Beyanga has confirmed to KFM that they have penned a letter to the IGP, seeking to meet in a bid to find a lasting solution to the challenge.

The Uganda Police Force has since condemned the manner in which the journalists were attacked and revealed that CPL Yeeko has been suspended and other implicated officers interrogated as investigations continue.