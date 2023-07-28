Broadcasters under their umbrella body the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) have temporarily suspended the ban on government activities pending resolutions from the 10th August meeting with President Yoweri Museveni.

The association had vowed to stop covering government activities until President Museveni’s directive to have all government advertising go through the Uganda Broadcasting Cooperation (UBC) is reversed.

Joseph Beyanga the NAB, Secretary-General says following actions taken by government to address their concerns, they have decided to temporarily lift the ban.

“In line with the aforementioned and in good faith, we have decided to temporarily lift the ban so as to create a reconciliatory atmosphere when engaging the government and during the meetings. Upon careful consideration, we have decided, and hereby inform you that the ban/blackout on the coverage of government activities has been lifted temporarily until the meeting with H.E. the President,” the statement reads in part.

Following NAB’s concerns, Speaker of parliament Anita Among has since directed parliament’s ICT committee to consider the issue.