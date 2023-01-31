Bugahya Member of Parliament, Pius Wakabi Rujumba has asked Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja to intervene in the increasing land grabbing in Hoima district as the country gets closer to the exploration of oil due to start in 2025.

Wakabi alleges that there is a group of people hiding under the district security committee planning to merge the landing sites on Lake Albert as a ploy to grab the said land.

He says the plan will affect 10 landing sites including Kaiso, Kijaji, Rwentale, Kiryamboga among others.