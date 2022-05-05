By Benjamin Jumbe

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has reminded leaders from the western region of the importance of patriotism, teamwork, and monitoring while executing their work.

The premier had met the leaders at the National Leadership Training Institute Kyankwanzi where they have been undergoing a three-day retreat on the implementation of the NRM Manifesto.

She said they play a key role in ensuring the successful implementation of the NRM manifesto through following up and monitoring the implementation of the various government projects.

Nabbanja said they can only succeed if they get to work together toward one objective of ensuring the successful implementation of the manifesto.

She was accompanied by the Minister for Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda, State Minister for Public service Mary Grace Mugasa and State Minister for economic monitoring Peter Ogwang.

The leaders included RDCs, CAOs, LCV Chairpersons, Municipal Mayors, Regional Presidential advisors, and NRM District Chairpersons from the western region.