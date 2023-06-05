Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has called for the promotion of local alternatives to plastics that have proven very dangerous to the environment.

She made the remarks on Monday afternoon at Kololo Independence grounds in commemoration of World Environment Day.

The premier said that Ugandans should be informed about the negative effects of plastics, noting that they not only destroy the environment but also produce chemicals that can enter the food chain, causing health complications.

She noted that paper bags and fabric bags can replace the Kavera (polythene bags) to protect the environment and the adverse effects of climate change.

Meanwhile, Nabbanja said the government is committed to educating the public on environmental conservation.