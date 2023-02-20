By Mike Sebalu

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has defended government officials being implicated in the ongoing iron sheet saga.

Last week, the office of the Prime Minister embarked on carrying out investigations into the alleged diversion and sale of iron sheets for Karamoja sub-region procured by the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs.

Reports have been circulating on social media platforms showing a list of government officials who were allegedly involved in diverting iron sheets that were meant for Northern Uganda.

However, in a press statement released by Nabbanja, various Ministries including; Bunyoro Affairs, Teso Affairs, Luweero Rwenzori, and Disaster Preparedness and Refugees procure varous items incluing iron sheets for specific intervention to address gaps in livelihood and infrastructure.

She says it is therefore not true that the iron sheets which were given to other areas of Uganda from the same office of the prime minister were diverted from those of the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs, explaining that the sheets were procured by respective ministries for specific responses including disaster.

Members of Parliament from Karamoja sub-region have asked the minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs to resign and pave the way for investigations into allegations of diversion of relief items meant for the vulnerable communities in northeastern Uganda.