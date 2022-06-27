By Ritah Kemigisa

The government has directed Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) to delete all striking teachers from the payroll effective July 1st 2022.

Speaking to Morning at NTV, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said they are giving teachers more days from today until June 30th 2022 to return to class or they are dismissed.

She adds that much as it is their right to withdraw service, government is equally ready to sack them, recruit and deploy more teachers to fill up the vacant positions.

It should however be noted that the public service ministry permeant secretary Catherine Bitarakwate had in a June 22nd letter given the teachers up to June 24th to return to class or they are sacked.

According to Nabbanja, government will not increase salaries of teachers this financial year adding that their pay will only be enhanced depending on the availability of funds.