By Benjamin Jumbe

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and the minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, Eng. Hillary Onek has agreed to work together for the betterment of the country.

This has been revealed by Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo after a closed-door meeting she convened with the two.

The meeting follows a letter from Eng. Onek, in which he accused the premier of overstepping her mandate and making him redundant threatening to resign if the matter is not addressed.

Speaking after the meeting, the Vice President said they had agreed to look ahead and forget the past.

The meeting was also attended by, 2nd Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament Gen. Moses Ali, and the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet

Lucy Nakyobe and the attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka among others.