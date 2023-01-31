Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has revealed that a section of missing persons are hard-core criminals and are set to be prosecuted.

She made the revelation after convening a closed-door security meeting with members of the opposition and other stakeholders over alleged abductions and kidnappings of Ugandans by the security agencies at the office of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa.

Nabbanja says some of the criminals have been identified and others are yet to be identified.

Asked to give further details of the said closed meeting between government and opposition, Nabbanja declined to divulge details and insisted that a thorough report will be presented on Thursday.

She has however blamed the opposition for not cooperating with the government over the alleged missing persons which she says is making the process of identifying them difficult.

However, the opposition Chief Whip, John Baptist Nambeshe who also attended the meeting has expressed displeasure over the Prime Minister’s allegation.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Leader of Opposition Mr. Mathias Mpuuga threatened that an alternative report on the same would be tabled in case the government fails to deliver the report as promised during the meeting.

Mr. Mpuuga also revealed that the government had listed only five members that were said to be under state custody as opposed to the 25 listed by the opposition side.

In his communication to the plenary session, Tayebwa promised that the report would be tabled by the House on Thursday.

“We had an extensive meeting, we would be able to get back to the House but because of the wide coverage of issues and we finished the meeting past 1, so we said instead of being a report on the floor that is not well captured. On Thursday this will be one of the first items on the order paper to be handled,” Mr. Tayebwa said.