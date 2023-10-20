Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has tasked the Bank of Uganda to investigate the allegations of digital bank fraud that have raised concern among Ugandans, many of whom claim their funds have been drawn without their knowledge.

The matter was raised by Kasambya County MP, David Kabanda during the Prime Minister’s question time in a plenary session chaired by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa on Thursday.

Nabbanja has also asked the Minister of Finance to present a statement on the matter that threatens to erode public confidence in the financial sector.

“It is true and I have also seen the same media reports, people recording themselves in Equity Bank. Somebody was running up and down and the bank officers were not bothered. Even today morning I have seen these Kadamas (Ugandans working abroad), she has been out of the country in UAE, saved her 100 million with Centenary Bank and she said the money was withdrawn by unknown people. I’m going to inform Ban of Uganda so that they can investigate these allegations,” Nabbanja said

Meanwhile, the state Minister for Internal Affairs David Muhoozi has asked the victims of such fraudulent acts to report the cases to police for thorough investigations.