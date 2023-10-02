By Alex Ashaba

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has urged older individuals to embrace the culture of saving and discourage land fragmentation.

Speaking as chief guest at an event held yesterday to mark the International Day for Older Persons in Kyegegwa district at Humura playground, Nabbanja advised them to consider leaving their land intact for their children to use as a united family and share the proceeds from it.

“The elderly should adopt a saving culture and refrain from spending their money on alcohol, as this can negatively impact their health. Instead, they should refrain from dividing their land among their children and ensure that it remains undivided,” she emphasized.

Nabbanja also urged all those responsible for the Parish Development Model (PDM) to ensure that older persons receive their entitled share of 10 percent.

This allocation, according to the Ministry of Gender, is intended to support their development and enable them to access other government programs offering grants for the elderly.

She encouraged the elderly to maintain a healthy lifestyle by consuming nutritious foods and engaging in regular exercise to preserve their well-being, stressing the importance of seeking medical treatment at healthcare facilities throughout the country.

She also promised to expedite the progress of the Older Persons Bill 2019 in collaboration with the Attorney General.

During the event, the older person in an interview with KFM made a heartfelt plea to the government to make significant changes to the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE) program by lowering the age of beneficiaries from 80 years to 65 years and increasing funds from Shs 25,000 to 200,000.

Mr Stephen Kasaija, who heads the Program Management Unit responsible for expanding social protection at the Ministry of Gender Labor and Social Development, acknowledged the challenges faced by the elderly population.

He stated that the country is actively discussing the possibility of increasing the SAGE payment and lowering the enrollment age.