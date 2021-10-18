By Abubaker Kirunda

The Jinja South East Member of Parliament Nathan Igeme Nabeta has won an election petition that challenged his victory.

Paul Mwiru, the Alliance for National Transformation flag bearer who lost the January 14 parliamentary election had filed the petition before the High Court in Jinja.

In his petition, Mwiru had contended that there was falsification of results at Naka to Nam polling centres in Masese Division, the one village that caused his defeat after winning 53 out of the 54 polling centres in the constituency.

However, in his ruling, the High Court Judge Justice Issa Sserunkuma has said that the petitioner failed to produce substantive evidence to convince the court to overturn Nabeta’s election victory.

The judge has thus dismissed the petition with costs.

However, Mwiru insists that the judge mishandled the petition and has expressed intention to go to the Court of Appeal.