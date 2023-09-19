The High Court in Kampala has set October 19, 2023, as the date for delivering its verdict in the 2019 murder case of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa.

Trial Judge, Isaac Muwata’s decision was reached after two assessors advised court to convict the six men accused of participating in Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa’s murder.

In their opinion read by Sharp Mutoni, they told court that prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the six men led by Coporiyamu Kasolo whom they identified as the ring leader and mobilizer participated in committing the offence.

The assessors also advised court to probe all the accused persons in the suspects’ phone contacts before, during, and after committing the crime.

Kasolo and group are charged with six counts including murder (2 counts), aggravated robbery (2 counts), and kidnap (2 counts) with intent to murder Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa.

Prosecution states that on August 28, 2019, Nagirinya and her driver were kidnapped from Lungujja Nabisasiro zone in Lubaga division, killed and their bodies were dumped in Nakitutuli village in Mukono district. That the suspects used violence to rob Nagirinya of her motor vehicle, mobile phone, and cash amounting to Shs260,000 and also proceeded to rob Kitayimbwa of his mobile phone and his money amounting to Shs24,000.

It is alleged that the suspects were arrested as they attempted to withdraw money from Nagirinya’s mobile phone at Nateete, a Kampala suburb.