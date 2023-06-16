Suspects in the double murder and kidnap of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa have finished giving their respective defence testimonies, with three of them pinning and turning against co-suspects; Compriyam Kasolo and Jonhson Lubega alias Manomano.

During the trial, court heard that the other suspects were boda-boda riders who were innocently hired to transport Kasolo, Lubega and Kisunsu.

That on the fateful day of 28th August 2021, as the boda-boda riders were at their respective stages, they were approached by Kasolo and Manomano to transport them to a bar at Kalerwe and later to Lungujja. It was there that they allegedly saw Kasolo driving a motor vehicle (Spacio White in colour) in the company of Manomano who was in the co-drivers seat.

They testified that it was not until after a week that each of the riders were picked by police suspecting them to have connived with Kasolo and Manomano to commit murder.

The three suspects have since been transferred to Kigo prison after informing court that Kasolo and Manomano threatened to kill them if they give incriminating evidence against the two.

Meanwhile, Kasolo and Manomano, each testified on behalf of the other and called two witnesses to their defence.

Now trial Judge, Isaac Muwata adjourned the case to August 7, 2023, for parties to present their final submissions in court.