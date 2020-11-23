The head of State House Anti-corruption Unit Lt. Col Edith Nakalema has explained their working relationship with other government anti-corruption agencies.

The Unit has been on the spot for shadowing other government agencies mandated with the role of fighting graft.

Speaking at the commencement of the Anti-Corruption week, Nakalema said that the unit works closely and cordially with other agencies such as the Inspectorate of Government, Auditor General, Procument and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) among others.

She said that arraigning suspects in courts of law would not be possible without coordination with all accountability agencies.