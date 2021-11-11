By Prossy Kisakye

The minister of state for internal affairs, David Muhoozi, has said that the bomb that killed three children in Nakaseke District was a crime of passion.

This is after the Nakaseke District woman Member of Parliament Sarah Najjuma asked the government to come up with a statement and compensate the family of the infants that were killed at Ssegalye village, Semuto Sub County last month.

Nakaseke South Member of Parliament Luttamaguzi Semakula also asked the government to come to their rescue after another bomb exploded in the district yesterday though it did not kill anyone.

In his response Muhoozi informed parliament that they suspect the bomb was a crime of passion as the suspect in the case is on the run, promising to send a team to Nakaseke to investigate the matter and report back to parliament.