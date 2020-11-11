Government has earmarked over Shs1.6 billion to be distributed in 4 constituencies of Nakaseke district to alleviate poverty.

The state Minister for Finance in charge Micro-Finance Haruna Kasolo says the money will be given out to the communities under the presidential initiative on Wealth and Job creation, Emyooga.

Minister Kasolo says the move aims at reducing poverty amongst 68% of Ugandans who are living in abject poverty.

According to the 2014 population Census, Nakaseke district has over 19,000 people.

Meanwhile, the minister has ordered for the arrest of nine community development officers from Nakaseke district for illegally asking residents for money so as to register them to access Emyooga funds.

He issued the order after the residents reported to him the matter. The minister says no money is needed for anyone to access the funds.