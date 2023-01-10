Police in Nakasongola district, Bamusuta cell Katugo town council have registered a road crash involving an Isuzu bus registration number UAR 655M belonging to Valley Bus Company Limited that left 16 people injured.

The bus was en route to Kampala from Gulu when its driver lost control and overturned, causing serious injuries to 16 passengers who were on board.

Faridah Nampima, the traffic police spokesperson has attributed the crash to reckless driving.

All the injured victims have been admitted at Nakasongola health centre IV, St Franciscan health centre IV and Kasana hospital Luweero.