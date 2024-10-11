By Daniel Wandera

Cumulative confirmed Mpox cases in Nakasongola District have reached 28, accounting for more than half of Uganda’s total since the first case was registered on July 24.

Surveillance and treatment teams in Nakasongola attribute the rise in cases to direct contact transmission, despite ongoing awareness campaigns targeting affected areas. Dr Agaba Byamukama, the Nakasongola District Health Officer, emphasised that the disease primarily spreads through contact.

“We are talking about 28 confirmed Mpox cases for Nakasongola District. I believe the disease spread will soon be put under control by the emergency response teams on ground. The mode of spread is by contact,” Dr Byamukama said on Wednesday. Read more