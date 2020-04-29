Jinja Road Police is investigating an accident that claimed a life at the Nakawa traffic lights this morning.

According to Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, Eric Muyinza was riding a motorcycle registration number UDZ 074L, Honda black in colour.

It’s alleged that a Uganda Police Force numberless motor vehicle (Armed Personnel Carrier (APC) from Bugolobi heading to Nakawa traffic lights had a head-on collision with Muyiza’s motorcycle, killing him on the spot.

The body of the deceased has been taken to City Mortuary at Mulago for a postmortem.

The police vehicle is currently parked at Inspector of Vehicles office, Naguru while the motorcycle is at Jinja Road Police Station pending investigations.