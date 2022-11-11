By Mike Sebalu

Nakawa Division Mayor, Paul Mugambe has been arrested, KFM has learnt. It is alleged that Mugambe has been arrested by Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) officers while attempting to block an eviction of over 800 residents of Banda along the railway line.

According to Mugambe’s personal assistant, Bernard Luyiga, the Mayor was called by the residents seeking his intervention but as he started questioning the motive of the evictions without the leader’s notification, uniformed army officials who were manning the venue instead whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Luyiga adds that they have since then tried to engage other police stations but they could not trace his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the UPDF deputy spokesperson person, Col. Deo Akiiki said he had not received any information regarding the Mayor’s arrest and referred this reporter to Police.